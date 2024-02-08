Liverpool unwilling to offer veteran star a new contract this summer - Reports

Liverpool are preparing for a massive upheaval in the summer following Jurgen Klopp's announcement to depart Anfield after nine years. The Reds are also looking to alter their personnel and are reportedly ready to let the injury-prone Thiago Alcantara go at the end of his contract this summer.

Having experienced an underwhelming 2022-23 season, Liverpool cleverly decided to revamp their midfield last summer. They brought in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo. With a modified midfield, the Reds are also looking to trim off some weight to obtain a balanced squad.

Three Liverpool players are nearing the end of their contracts, with Thiago, Joel Matip, and Adrian set to become free agents by the end of this season. Taking advantage of this fact, the club's hierarchy are considering not offering Thiago another deal, as stated in a report by Football Insider.

The 32-year-old midfielder has had a nightmarish latter half to his Liverpool career, missing 336 days, and counting, due to injury since February of 2023. Overall, Thiago has been on the sidelines on nine different occasions due to fitness issues ever since he signed for the Reds from Bayern Munich in 2020.

Having missed the entirety of the ongoing season due to a hip injury, Thiago made a much-awaited comeback in Liverpool's recent 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. However, he was soon diagnosed with another muscle injury, which is set to keep him on the treatment table for a prolonged time.

Considering a revamped midfield and Thiago's neverending fitness issues, the Spaniard is highly unlikely to earn another contract at Anfield. However, a man of his talents is sure to attract a lot of high-profile suitors if Liverpool decide to let him go this summer.

Five players miss Liverpool training ahead of their clash against Burnley

Injuries and unwarranted absences continue to hurt the Reds' chances of securing silverware this season. At least five players are expected to miss their Premier League bout against Burnley at Anfield on February 10.

Jurgen Klopp's men were recently spotted in a regular training session at the AXA Training Centre, with several notable absentees. The club's talisman Mohamed Salah is currently recovering from the injury he picked up in the AFCON with Egypt and is expected to return by early March. Dominik Szoboszlai and Thiago Alcantara remain sidelined due to their hamstring and muscle injuries, respectively.

Having made regular appearances this season, Joe Gomez turned out to be a surprise non-attender at the aforementioned training session. His absence could be related to being taken off towards the end of the clash against Arsenal, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Young sensation Conor Bradley was the fifth player to miss out as he continues to be on leave following the untimely demise of his father.