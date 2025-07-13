Liverpool unwilling to part ways with star if their €60m asking price is not met this summer: Reports

Liverpool are unwilling to budge on their valuation of striker Darwin Nunez this summer, and could reportedly keep him at the club. The Reds have slapped a €60 million price tag on the Uruguay international, who has been placed on the transfer list at Anfield.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport has reported (via Tribal Football) that Liverpool maintain a strict stance with respect to their valuation of the Uruguayan striker. According to the report, Napoli offered up to €55 million buy saw their offer rejected by the Reds, as it did not meet their valuation.

Arne Slot's side have indicated that they have no problem with retaining the services of Nunez, who struggled to impress in the 2024-25 season. The 26-year-old saw a move to Saudi giants Al-Nassr fall through in January before approaches from the Serie A champions this summer.

Darwin Nunez failed to earn a regular starting berth for Liverpool in Slot's first season in charge, making just eight starts in the league. In 47 appearances in total, the former Benfica man scored seven goals and provided seven assists, less than half of what he produced in the 2023-24 season.

Liverpool paid around €85 million for the signature of the striker from Benfica in the summer of 2022 and are prepared to take a loss on him after a less-than-elite spell in England. He may yet remain an option for Slot's side, and he was on target in their first pre-season game ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Stars missing as Liverpool overcome Preston in first pre-season clash

Liverpool were without a number of their stars as they defeated lower league opposition Preston North End 3-1 in their first pre-season game. Arne Slot's side took to the pitch at Deepdale with a mix of youth and experience, and came out unscathed with a comfortable win.

Right-back Conor Bradley, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo got the goals for the Reds, while Liam Lindsay scored for Preston. Absentees included captain Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, club-record signing Florian Wirtz, Alisson, and Alexis Mac Allister, all of whom were granted permission to miss the game.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili started between the sticks for the Reds, making his debut for the side. Also, new signings Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez featured as part of the XI put out for the second half as they eased to a comfortable win to commence their preparations for the new season.

