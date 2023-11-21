Liverpool want Argentine full-back to replace Andrew Robertson at Anfield but face competition from Premier League rivals: Reports

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato (via FourFourTwo), Liverpool are interested in signing Argentine left-back Valentin Barco to replace Andy Robertson in the future. However, the Reds are set to face stiff competition for the 19-year-old's signature from Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Juventus.

Robertson has established himself as one of the best left-backs in Europe over the past six years at Liverpool. The Scotland skipper has made 275 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 63 assists, helping the Reds win seven trophies.

However, the 29-year-old isn't getting any younger and Jurgen Klopp will soon have to look to the future for a possible replacement. Kostas Tsimikas has been Robertson's understudy over the past three seasons but has never looked fully convincing.

The Reds are reportedly looking at Boca Juniors starlet Valentin Barco instead. The Argentine excels in both the attacking and defensive aspects of his game and is allegedly intense out of possession - a trait Klopp would like.

Barco's style of play has been compared to Chelsea legend Ashley Cole. He has impressed this season for Boca Juniors, netting one goal and providing four assists in 30 appearances.

His contract is set to expire in December 2024, which may lead to Boca Juniors cashing out on him. As per Transfermarkt, Barco would cost €10 million.

Liverpool make their feelings clear after Luis Diaz's father's Barcelona comments: Reports

Liverpool have made it clear that Luis Diaz is not for sale after his father publicly said that his son is a lifelong Barcelona fan, as per The Athletic (via Daily Express).

Mane Diaz made an appearance on Colombian TV program Noticias RCN after recently being released by his kidnappers. He said:

"The truth is, at this moment I know very little about Barcelona. It is true that Luis [Diaz] is a faithful follower of Barcelona and it would be his dream to get there. Until now, I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way in which they welcomed him and received him."

He added:

"Luis is an easy player to win over because of his way of being, his humility, his work, he is a very disciplined player, thank God. There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is an elite team and is among the best in the world."

The Reds reportedly have no plans of selling Diaz, having already rejected an alleged £43.3 million bid from Al-Hilal over the summer. Barcelona are expected to face a similar response should they come calling in the upcoming transfer windows.

Diaz's contract at Anfield runs until 2027 and he has shown no intentions of wanting to leave either. The 26-year-old has been in fine form this season for Liverpool, scoring four goals in 14 appearances.