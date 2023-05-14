Liverpool want to give 2022 FIFA World Cup winner #10 shirt if he completes transfer this summer: Reports

In an exciting twist to the summer transfer saga, Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Alexis Mac Allister, the Brighton sensation, and have a special honor waiting for him.

The Reds are rumored to be reserving their iconic No.10 shirt for the Argentine midfielder, should he choose to make the jump to Anfield during the upcoming transfer window.

This news comes courtesy of sports newspaper Ole (via Caught Offside), revealing that Liverpool are keeping the No.10 shirt vacant for the Brighton midfielder. The shirt has remained untouched for the entire season, last donned by Sadio Mane before he took his talents to Bayern Munich the previous year.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Liverpool are already planning to hand Alexis Mac Allister the number 10 shirt, the same number he wears at Brighton. [ @DiarioOle 🥈| Liverpool are already planning to hand Alexis Mac Allister the number 10 shirt, the same number he wears at Brighton. [@DiarioOle] https://t.co/CruNKeHiDX

The offer to wear the No.10 shirt signifies the immense respect Liverpool have for Mac Allister. That jersey has graced the backs of legendary players throughout the club's rich history.

In recent times, Sadio Mane wore it with distinction, earning his status as a modern-day titan of the game. Before him, the shirt was worn by stalwarts such as John Barnes, Michael Owen, and Philippe Coutinho, each of them etching their names into Anfield folklore.

The career trajectory of the 24-year-old Mac Allister has been the subject of intense discussion in football circles. The midfielder's impressive performance at Brighton this season, netting ten goals in the Premier League, has caught the attention of numerous clubs. To add to his glowing resume, Mac Allister played a pivotal role in Argentina's triumph in the 2022 World Cup.

Mac Allister truly announced himself on the global stage in Qatar, scoring a crucial goal and assisting Angel Di Maria in the final match against France. His dynamic, box-to-box style of play proved instrumental in Argentina's success, providing the energetic drive that enabled Lionel Messi to create magic in the attacking third.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Liverpool are in advanced negotiations with Alexis Mac Allister. 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Liverpool are in advanced negotiations with Alexis Mac Allister. #lfc [@fabrizioromano] 🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Liverpool are in advanced negotiations with Alexis Mac Allister. #lfc [@fabrizioromano] https://t.co/jSafQwZ7YJ

Liverpool's interest in Mac Allister has been an ongoing narrative, with the club viewing him as a potent solution to their midfield predicament. The Reds have been linked with the Brighton superstar consistently in recent months, and this latest update suggests that their pursuit is far from cooling down.

Former Liverpool star warns Jurgen Klopp against signing Mac Allister

Jurgen Klopp has been cautioned against pursuing Alexis Mac Allister. Glen Johnson, a former Liverpool player, has voiced his opinion, believing that Mac Allister may only be suitable for a "squad player" role at Anfield.

Johnson remains unconvinced that Mac Allister would be a prudent acquisition for the Reds. He doubts the Argentine's ability to secure a regular spot in the Reds' midfield line-up. Instead, he suggests that the funds earmarked for Mac Allister would be more wisely invested in Chelsea's Mason Mount.

In an interview with Betfred, Johnson clarified why he believes the English midfielder would be a better fit for Liverpool (via TeamTalk):

"Even though it sounds silly to say, nowadays, £70m for a good player isn't that expensive, is it? Alexis is certainly a good player. But if you have to spend £70m, then I'd rather that money was spent on Mason Mount.

"Mason would have suited the team better, he would have got into the starting XI and I don't believe that Alexis can instantly command a starting berth in Liverpool's team. He would certainly be a good squad player, but I'd have preferred if they signed Mason Mount."

The warning from the former Reds' star adds a new layer of intrigue to the transfer saga. With Mac Allister's potential move to Liverpool under scrutiny, it remains to be seen whether Klopp will heed Johnson's advice or stick to his initial transfer strategy.

Poll : 0 votes