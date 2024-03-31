Liverpool want manager Pep Guardiola recommended to Barcelona as Jurgen Klopp replacement - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen on hiring Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi as their next manager. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the Italian was also recommended to Barcelona by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Both the European giants will be without a head coach this summer, with Jurgen Klopp and Xavi announcing their decision to step down at the end of the campaign.

The Telegraph also report that Liverpool are considering de Zerbi as their top candidate. This comes after their reported top target Xabi Alonso announced his decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season.

Barcelona are also interested in the Italian, while former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has been mentioned as well.

A report from Catalunya Radio earlier claimed that Guardiola had recommended La Blaugrana to sign De Zerbi. He was full of praise for him last season, saying:

"There is no team playing the way they play - it's unique,” Guardiola said of De Zerbi's Brighton.

"I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great - I didn't expect him to do it in this short space of time. He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolises the ball in a way it hasn't been for a long time.

"They deserve completely the success they have."

The 44-year-old came from Italian side Sassuolo to replace Graham Potter in 2022. He fired Brighton to their first-ever European qualification spot as they finished sixth last season.

De Zerbi opens up on rumours linking him to Liverpool and Barcelona job

de Zerbi looks set to leave Brighton at the end of the season.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi stated that he was undecided on his future. This comes after numerous reports of the Italian being linked to the vacant managerial positions at Liverpool and Barcelona.

He said on Saturday (via BBC):

"I have not decided yet what my future is," De Zerbi told Sky.

"My relationship with my players, my fans - I think it can't change depending on the future," De Zerbi continued. "What we did is history, and we can't forget it. [In] future, I want to keep my ambition, my motivation. I live for football 24 hours a day. I want to know what is the plan, what is the project."

De Zerbi was appointed as head coach of the Seagulls in September 2022 after Graham Potter left to take the Chelsea job. He was impressive in his first campaign, leading the side to a sixth-place finish.

He has two years left on his current deal with Brighton. Liverpool and Barcelona are both looking to hire the 44-year-old, while Ruben Amorim and Hansi Flick are also in consideration.