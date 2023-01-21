Liverpool want Real Madrid target to be their 'new Steven Gerrard' - Reports

Liverpool are in a heated battle with Real Madrid to sign the highly coveted Jude Bellingham, who the Anfield hierarchy now see as their 'new Steven Gerrard'. The Reds are reportedly ramping up their efforts to sign the 19-year-old in the coming months, according to Sky Sports Germany correspondent Florian Plettenberg (via Football Espana).

No official offer has been made yet, nor have talks with Jurgen Klopp been scheduled. However, the Reds remain confident that they can convince Bellingham to become "the new Steven Gerrard" at Anfield. This opportunity is believed to be one of the key factors driving their interest in securing his signature.

The Englishman is one of the most promising talents on the continent and has continued to impress with his performances since joining Borussia Dortmund. He has become a regular starter for them, showcasing his quality on a consistent basis, earning him praise from both fans and experts alike.

His displays have only furthered Liverpool's belief that he could be an excellent addition to their squad should they decide to sign him. However, they will need to beat Real Madrid in the chase for his signature this summer.

The 19-year-old is valued at €150m by Dortmund, and their Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl has stated that they do not feel pressured to sell him. However, previous comments from CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke have suggested that the club may be open to selling this summer.

PSG look to offer Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool, unwilling for the superstar to move to Real Madrid

According to reports (via FourFourTwo), English giants Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign sensational French star Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. The report suggests that the French giants are unwilling to see the 2018 World Cup winner move to Real Madrid and have offered him instead to the English side.

Mbappe's mother is a Reds fan and this has seen the French star speak about his fondness for the Merseyside club in the press. Reports claim that Anfield came closest to signing the World Cup winner before he signed his new bumper deal with the Parisian club. Now, it looks like the Reds could get another chance to secure his signature.

However, one of the prime reasons for a potential move to Liverpool could likely be the recent growth in animosity between PSG and Real Madrid. Club officials on both sides have openly feuded with each other in the press, and it is unlikely that they will sit together at the negotiating table in good faith.

