Liverpool want to renew 25-year-old contract amid interest from Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly hoping to lock Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal amid interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has established himself as one of his team's most influential players since making his professional debut in October 2016. He has helped them lift seven trophies so far and was named his boyhood club's vice-captain ahead of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Earlier this month, Fichajes.net reported that Real Madrid are interested in signing the 23-cap England international in the future. Los Merengues president Florentino Perez and manager Carlo Ancelotti both consider the Liverpool right-back as Dani Carvajal's natural heir.

Now, according to HITC, Liverpool are keen to sort out Alexander-Arnold's contract situation with the defender's deal set to run out in June 2025. Aware of the interest of other teams, the Reds are aiming to make the player one of the highest-earning stars in their squad.

Liverpool, who are atop the Premier League table with 48 points with 21 matches, have reportedly already made contact with the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League winner's camp. They are confident about finalising the new terms of the contract in the coming months.

So far this season, Alexander-Arnold has played a crucial role in his team's stellar outings across all competitions. The Real Madrid target has registered two assists and nine assists in 26 total appearances so far.

Gary Lineker picks former Real Madrid star as Jurgen Klopp's replacement at Liverpool

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, England great Gary Lineker stated that ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso could step in Jurgen Klopp's shoes. He said (h/t Football365):

"The obvious replacement, there could be a couple, is Xabi Alonso. The job he is doing at Bayer Leverkusen, I imagine he will be in their thoughts. I think he will also be in the thoughts of other football clubs."

Sharing his thoughts on the 42-year-old Spaniard, Lineker continued:

"He is very young in his managerial career, slightly inexperienced, but the job he is doing at Leverkusen could attract clubs like Bayern Munich because things are not going so well for them. It will be interesting who they go for because they will need someone to follow in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp which is a tremendously difficult thing to do."

Under Alonso's guidance, Bayer Leverkusen are atop the Bundesliga table with 49 points from 19 matches. They are yet to lose in 28 games across competitions this season, registering 24 wins in the process.

As a player, Alonso registered 18 goals and 20 assists in 210 games for the Reds, while representing Real Madrid 236 times. He helped both of his former clubs win a combined 10 trophies before moving to Bayern Munich and retiring in 2017.