Liverpool want to replace Roberto Firmino with Manchester United target in the summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen to replace Roberto Firmino with Eintracht Frankfurt star and Manchester United top target Randal Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani, 24, has emerged as a breakout star in the Bundesliga since arriving from Nantes on a free transfer last summer. He has helped Die Adler maintain a top-four push and progress to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for the first time in their history this campaign.

A right-footed forward adept at operating in multiple roles, Kolo Muani also turned heads with his cameo performances for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He registered a goal and an assist in three matches.

According to Sport Bild, Liverpool have identified Kolo Muani as an apt successor to Firmino, who is set to depart on a free transfer this summer. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the Frenchman, who has turned a lot of heads with his all-round performances this season.

Kolo Muani, who has a deal until June 2027 at the Waldstadion, has also attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The trio are keen to table a bid this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are aiming to inject new blood into their frontline despite roping in Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo this campaign. Both Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota have been linked with high-priced moves away from Anfield in the recent past due to the Reds' poor season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are likely to dip into the transfer market for a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last November.

So far, Kolo Muani has scored 16 goals and laid out 14 assists in 35 games across all competitions for Frankfurt in the ongoing campaign.

Manchester United enquire ahead of shock swoop for ex-Liverpool midfielder: Reports

According to Telegraf, Manchester United have seriously enquired about Porto ace Marko Grujic and have already contacted his representatives. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is looking to replace Scott McTominay, who has been linked with Newcastle United and West Ham United, with the former Liverpool midfielder.

However, Grujic is believed to be a big fan of Jurgen Klopp's side. He could face a dilemma about the possibility of disappointing his former fans if he arrives at Old Trafford.

Grujic, who has a contract until June 2026 with the Dragons, has netted four goals and contributed three assists in 105 games for Porto so far.

