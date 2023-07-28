Liverpool want to sign 22-year-old winger who scored 17 goals last season: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing 22-year-old winger Keito Nakamura from LASK (via Liverpool Echo).

As per Foot Mercato, the Reds have lodged a £6 million bid for the Japan international. The Anfield outfit wishes to buy the youngster before sending him back on loan to Austria,

However, a report from Express states that the bid was rejected, with the Austrian club demanding £9.5 million for their exciting talent.

Nakamura currently plies his trade in the Austrian top-tier, where he bagged 14 goals and provided seven assists in 31 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign. He managed 17 goals and eight assists across competitions last season.

The winger seems to have attracted attention from a host of clubs in Europe, with Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa also reported to be interested in the player.

The Merseyside outfit are currently not in need of forwards down the left wing. With several players who can play wide, it would be wise to loan Nakamura back for a stint in Austria.

Luis Diaz is likely to start on the left flank after returning from injury. The player suffered from a knee injury that saw him miss 21 league games last season. Moreover, the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Cody Gakpo can all play take up a high and wide position on the left flank.

Liverpool dismisses Saudi Pro League club's approach for Luis Diaz

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this month that Al-Hilal were interested in acquiring the service of Luis Diaz. However, Liverpool are reported to have no interest in commencing negotiations with the Saudi Pro League club, who are willing to offer €50 million for the forward.

The transfer expert clarified that the Colombia international is a part of manager Jurgen Klopp's long-term plans at Anfield. Having missed most of last season due to injury, it feels as though this will be Diaz's first full campaign with the Reds.

Diaz joined Anfield from Porto in January of 2022 for a reported fee of €47 million (via Transfermarkt). Since arriving in England, the winger has made 47 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists across competitions for the Merseyside outfit.