Liverpool want to sign 25-year-old Serie A midfielder alongside Florian Wirtz: Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson, along with Florian Wirtz, according to Tutto Atalanta (via @DeadlineDayLive on X). The Reds have been proactive with their recruitment, having recently announced the signing of Jeremie Frimpong on May 30.

In addition to Frimpong, Liverpool are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz. The Reds recently submitted an improved second bid worth up to €130 million; however, add-ons remain the main focus of the negotiations, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Arne Slot and Co. have also started contact to sign Ederson, despite interest from Manchester United. The 25-year-old star is capable of playing as an effective No. 6, as well as a box-to-box midfielder further up the pitch. Since joining Atalanta in 2022, Ederson has been impressive in his 139 appearances across all competitions, helping his side win the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League.

Ederson is yet to renew his contract with Atalanta, which is set to expire in June 2027. Hence, the Brazilian could be available for a reported transfer fee of €60 million this summer. This would be an excellent signing for the Reds and offer further options for Slot to utilize next season.

Liverpool star set to join Brentford in £18 million deal: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly agreed to sell Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford for a total package worth up to £18 million, according to journalist Paul Joyce (via This is Anfield). The Bees were in the market for a new goalkeeper after they recently accepted Bayer Leverkusen's £8.4 million bid for Mark Flekken.

Kelleher has been one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League over the past six seasons. The 26-year-old kept 24 clean sheets in 67 appearances across all competitions, helping the Reds win six trophies, including the Premier League title.

However, with Alisson Becker still at the club, Kelleher's ambitions of becoming a starting goalkeeper led him to look at opportunities away from Liverpool. Brentford will reportedly pay an initial fee of £12.5 million, with a further £5.5 million to be paid in add-ons.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to be Kelleher's replacement this summer. The Reds signed the former from Valencia last summer for £29 million before loaning him back to the Spanish club for the 2024-25 campaign.

