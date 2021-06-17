Liverpool want to sign £26 million rated Italian star - Reports

Liverpool want to sign Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato (via Rousing the Kop).

Gini Wijnaldum was one of the key players for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. With his departure to Paris Saint-Germain now confirmed, the Dutch international has left a large void in Liverpool's midfield.

The Reds are eyeing various midfielders to bridge the gap for next season with AS Roma skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini being one of them. The 24-year-old Italian international has a release clause of £26 million, which Liverpool are ready to trigger.

The other Liverpool target is Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, who has a rumored release clause of £34 million, making him a more expensive prospect than Lorenzo Pellegrini.

However, Liverpool are not the only side interested in signing Lorenzo Pellegrini. Barcelona are too keen on bringing the Italian midfielder to the Nou Camp, but are £10 million short on the asking price.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Liverpool ready to trigger Lorenzo Pellegrini's €30million release clause, claims reporthttps://t.co/oBr0CnTOol — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 17, 2021

Lorenzo Pellegrini holds all the key attributes needed for him to succeed in Liverpool

Lorenzo Pellegrini has a very similar style of play to that of former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum. Similar to the Dutchman, Pelligrini is also a well-known box-to-box player with a wide range of passing and a fierce long shot in his locker.

With such attributes, Lorenzo Pellegrini could be the right fit for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp could even use the 24-year-old as an attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 system if needed.

The AS Roma captain netted 6 goals and provided a further 7 assists in 30 games for the Serie A side last season, earning him a place in Roberto Mancini's Italy squad for Euro 2020. However, an unfortunate muscular injury has forced him out of the tournament.

Lorenzo Pellegrini played against Man Utd in the Europa League. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Lorenzo Pellegrini's contract situation at AS Roma will play into Liverpool's hands in the transfer window. The 24-year-old only has one year remaining on his AS Roma contract. Due to the large amount of interest shown in their captain, AS Roma are looking to extend Pellegrini's contract at the Stadio Olimpico. However, there have been no agreements as of now.

OFFICIAL: Italy have confirmed Lorenzo Pellegrini has suffered an injury and have requested to UEFA to replace him with Gaetano Castrovilli. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 10, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Edited by Diptanil Roy