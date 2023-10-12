Liverpool watching 26-year-old attacker who has drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly watching Montpellier Herault winger Mousa Al-Tamari, a player who has drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi.

Al-Tamari became the first player from Jordan to play in France's top division when he joined Montpellier on a free transfer this summer. Since then, he has registered three goals and two assists across competitions for his new club.

According to Anfield Watch, the Reds are keeping an eye on the player labeled as the 'Jordanian Messi'. But that is a nickname that doesn't please the 26-year-old. He said to MARCA in September:

"I know some people call me that, but I don't like that nickname. In Cyprus the fans are a bit crazy and they came up with that nickname. They even made up a song in which they talked about me as the 'Jordanian Messi'."

Al-Tamari spent two years in Cyprus with APOEL Nicosia before joining Belgian club OH Leuven. He spent three years there before making the switch to France, where he has become a fan favorite at the Stade de la Mosson.

Liverpool currently have no shortage of choices in attack. Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are arguably two of Jurgen Klopp's trusted starters with Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez vying for the third starting spot.

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones have been mounted into No. 8s under Klopp but they both started their career as out-and-out wingers.

Argentina manager yet to decide Lionel Messi's place in XI ahead of international games

Lionel Scaloni isn't sure if Lionel Messi will be in Argentina's starting XI in their 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifier against Paraguay on 13 October.

The 36-year-old has missed a series of games for Inter Miami with a muscle issue that dates back to the September international break. He returned to action for the MLS side in their 1-0 league loss against Cincinnati on 8 October.

However, that doesn't mean Messi will be risked against Paraguay. Scaloni said before the game at the Estadio Mas Monumental:

"We have another game in four days against Peru and it is not so easy to define if he is available. He could play 80 minutes against Paraguay and not play against Peru or he could play both games. The important thing is that he feels comfortable. What leaves us calm is that if he is not fit, whoever replaces him will do just as well."

La Albiceleste will then travel to Lima to take on Paraguay on 18 October. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winners currently are second in the group with six points from two games, trailing Brazil on goal difference.