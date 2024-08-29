Liverpool weighing up late move for €15m-rated Ligue 1 star: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a late move to sign Ligue 1 star Rayan Cherki, who has been valued at around €15 million by his club Olympique Lyonnais. This comes after the Merseyside giants made the decision to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

According to a report from L'Equipe (via Caught Offside), the Reds have spoken to Lyon, making an enquiry regarding the services of the 21-year-old attacker. Cherki happens to be in the final year of his contract. After an impressive 12 goal contributions in 42 appearances last season, a move to a bigger club seems more likely than ever.

With Lyon uncertain about offering the attacker a contract extension, they could potentially lose him for free if they fail to sell him this summer. To that end, the French outfit have responded to Liverpool's enquiry by asking for €15 million.

With Federico Chiesa joining Anfield, the club are not short of attacking options, raising questions about their intent to add further reinforcements. With at least two players capable of filling each attacking role in the first-team squad, Rayan Cherki may not be guaranteed lots of playing time.

When Rio Ferdinand spoke glowingly about Liverpool's next signing Federico Chiesa

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Federico Chiesa, who was deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus. The winger is hardly struggling to find form, having scored nine goals in 33 Serie A games last season and featuring at Euro 2024 with the Italy national team.

His move to Anfield has seen Rio Ferdinand's old comments of praise resurface in recent days. Back in September 2021, after he impressed at the Euros and helped Italy win the trophy, Ferdinand said to Metro:

"He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with [sic], we saw in the Euros, he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament."

"It’s his pace, his drive. He’s the one who is the threat, he’s potent, he wants to run in behind. He’s that modern-day striker who can play anywhere across the front line and he’s as comfortable out wide as he is through the middle. He unnerves defenders with that pace, he’s so direct."

Federico Chiesa will likely be used as a backup option for Mohamed Salah on the right wing. He will be expected to impress when he is called on to take over the reins and deputize for the diminutive Egyptian.

