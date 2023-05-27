Liverpool will look to sign £40m rated star if their Mason Mount transfer pursuit fails - Reports

Journalist Ben Jacobs has hinted that Liverpool could be among the clubs in the race to sign James Maddison this summer. The Reds still see Maon Mount as their main target, but are ready to move for the Leicester City player as the alternative.

Reports in The Athletico suggest that Mount prefers a move to Manchester United if he has to leave Chelsea. The midfielder will enter the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and talks have stalled over a new deal.

Maddison is also entering the final 12 months of his contract and is not interested in penning a new deal at the King Power Stadium. The CBS Sports journalist has added that the Foxes are looking for £40 million to sell the midfielder.

Ben Jacobs has added that Arsenal and Manchester United also see the Leicester City star as their Plan B if they do not get Mount, but Newcastle United are pushing for the former Norwich City man.

Liverpool urged to sign Mason Mount over £70M target by Glen Johnson

Mason Mount

Liverpool have reportedly agreed to a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albon this summer. Former defender Glen Johnson believes they should have spent that money to get Mason Mount instead.

Reports suggest Chelsea have put a £80 million price tag on Mount this summer. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side have decided to spend £70 million to get the FIFA World Cup winner from the Seagulls.

Johnson was talking to Betfred when he said:

“Even though it sounds silly to say, nowadays, £70 million for a good player, isn’t that expensive, is it? Alexis is certainly a good player, but if you have to spend £70 million, then I’d rather that money was spent on Mason Mount."

He added:

"Mason would have suited the team better. He would have got into the starting XI and I don’t believe that Alexis can instantly command a starting berth in Liverpool’s team. He would certainly be a good squad player, but I’d have preferred if they signed Mason Mount.”

Chelsea are still working to keep Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge, but Liverpool and Manchester United are pushing for the midfielder to join them. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on the situation and see the Englishman as a good addition to their squad.

Poll : 0 votes