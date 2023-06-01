Liverpool willing to break the bank for Barcelona star who publicly admitted he wants to stay: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to break the bank to secure Barcelona defender Jules Kounde's signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kounde, 24, has turned a lot of heads with his fine performances for the Blaugrana since arriving from Sevilla for around £44 million last summer. Mainly operating as a right-back, he helped them lift the 2022-23 La Liga title.

Amid speculations about his future, Kounde clarified his stance on Tuesday (May 30). He told beIN Sports:

"So that it remains clear... my future? I will stay at Barcelona, of course."

However, according to Todofichajes, Liverpool are keen to continue their pursuit of Kounde despite the centre-back's recent admission. They are hoping to convince Barcelona to let go of their star with an exorbitant offer.

The Reds are currently in the market for a first-team central defender as Joel Matip is likely to leave this summer. Jurgen Klopp is aiming to add elite competition to the squad for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate ahead of next season.

Kounde, who rose through the ranks of Bordeaux, has been in world-class form in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has scored one goal and provided six assists in 39 games across all competitions for the Catalan giants so far.

Apart from Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal have also expressed an interest in signing the Frenchman. The three Premier League giants could launch a summer offensive, as per Fichajes.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool and Barcelona target

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that both Liverpool and Barcelona are keen to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer. He elaborated:

"Newcastle want to offer a new deal to Bruno Guimaraes because they know that big clubs around Europe are currently tracking the player. It is true that Liverpool like the star but they know a deal will be almost impossible this summer, the same with Barcelona. Yes, it will be very complicated to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer."

Guimaraes, 25, has established himself as a first-team starter for Newcastle since arriving from Lyon for an initial fee of £37 million in 2022. He has helped them seal a UEFA Champions League return after a 20-year wait this season.

Overall, Guimaraes has scored five goals and contributed as many assists in 40 matches for Eddie Howe's side.

