Liverpool willing to make stunning £96 million double swoop as Jurgen Klopp targets summer reinforcements: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly considering a double swoop for Sporting CP pair Goncalo Inacio and Manuel Ugarte to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Inacio, 21, has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Primeira Liga since his debut for his boyhood club in 2020. So far, he has helped Sporting lift a total of four trophies, including the 2020-21 domestic title.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have earmarked Inacio as a transfer target for the upcoming summer transfer window. They are willing to lodge a £44 million bid for the Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United-linked defender.

Ugarte, on the other hand, has emerged as a top defensive midfield prospect since arriving from Famalicao for a fee of around £9 million in the summer of 2021. He has helped the club lift the 2021-22 Taca da Liga trophy so far.

Liverpool are prepared to launch a move to rope in the 22-year-old Uruguayan, as per Record. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to inject new blood in his midfield and has told his board to activate his £52 million release clause.

Should Ugarte join the Anfield outfit in the future, he would emerge as a key starter in place of Fabinho.

Meanwhile, Inacio would prove to be a necessary addition should he seal a move to the Reds this summer. He would provide much-needed competition to Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in a centre-back role.

Both Sporting stars' contracts are set to expire in June 2026.

Daniel Carrico confirms Liverpool's interest in Portuguese defender

Former Portugal and Sevilla defender Daniel Carrico has confirmed that Liverpool are keen to sign Benfica wonderkid Antonio Silva in the upcoming summer transfer window. Speaking on SIC Noticias' show Jogo Aberto, he said:

"He shows that he's prepared for other flights. It's normal for a young central defender to have to acquire more experience but he has shown that he is prepared. He skipped stages because in his first season, he already made it to the national team. The big clubs, they're all keeping an eye on him certainly. Liverpool are no exception."

Silva, 19, has emerged as one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since making his senior-team debut in August last year, he has scored five goals in 42 overall matches for Benfica.

The Reds have scouted Silva in the recent past with the intention of snapping him up in the future. They are set to face tough competition from Manchester City and Manchester United for the star's services, as per Football Insider.

Poll : 0 votes