Liverpool willing to offer €25 million in attempt to sign Barcelona target: Reports

Liverpool have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Las Palmas wonderkid Alberto Moleiro. The midfielder is also a target for Aston Villa and could be lured away for €25 million.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool and Aston Villa are set to battle Barcelona for Moleiro. The teenager has been a target for the Catalan side after his impressive performances in the league this season.

Liverpool are keen on rebuilding their midfield and see the Las Palmas star as a perfect fit. The Reds will have to match the offer Barcelona made for the midfielder last summer - €25 million.

The La Liga 2 side are in need of the sale as they are battling with FFP issues. They reportedly want the whole sum paid upfront and would be willing to sell to any side ready to offer it.

Las Palmas have a €30 million release clause in his contract right now, but that would double to €60 million if they get promoted to La Liga. They are currently on top of La Liga 2 with just 12 matches left in the season.

Liverpool could get a free run to sign Barcelona target

Liverpool and Aston Villa might not have to fight Barcelona in the summer to sign Alberto Moleiro. La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that the Catalan side will not be allowed to sign players in the summer unless they raise funds and reduce wages.

He said:

"We have not let Barca sign players this winter, and next summer they will not be able to sign players. With the famous levers, the club has made levers last summer for 5% of its turnover. But at other clubs, that could be a problem. We have acted and self-regulated quickly. No one can make levers that represent 5% of the turnover."

Tebas added:

"If with Barca, which is a very important club for the League, we look the other way on the economic issue, we would do ourselves a disservice for the competition itself."

The league president went on to claim that Barcelona will not be allowed to activate more levers as they reached the maximum limit last summer.

