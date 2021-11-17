Liverpool could be without 8 first team regulars for Arsenal clash - Reports

Liverpool could be without as many as eight first-team players for their home game against Arsenal in the Premier League, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The likes of Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and James Milner are doubtful for the game. Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott could also miss the fixture against Arsenal.

The Reds have had poor luck with injuries during the ongoing international break. Robertson has become the latest Liverpool player to pick up a knock on international duty. The left-back pulled up during Scotland's 2-0 win against Denmark.

Club captain Jordan Henderson also missed England's game against San Marino. However, Gareth Southgate stated that the scans revealed only minor injuries. This could see the 31-year-old midfielder miss little to no football for Liverpool.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Liverpool could be without as many as eight players due to injury as Arsenal visit Anfield. Robertson the latest as he went off with a hamstring injury for Scotland tonight.👇



Andy Robertson

Jordan Henderson

Sadio Mané

Curtis Jones

Naby Keïta

R. Firmino

J. Milner

H. Elliott Liverpool could be without as many as eight players due to injury as Arsenal visit Anfield. Robertson the latest as he went off with a hamstring injury for Scotland tonight.👇Andy RobertsonJordan HendersonSadio ManéCurtis Jones Naby Keïta R. Firmino J. MilnerH. Elliott

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was substituted early whilst playing for Senegal in the World Cup Qualifiers. The 29-year-old forward was taken off at the 28th minute mark and also missed Senegal's game against Congo. Sadio Mane has since returned to Liverpool's training sessions.

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse has stated that the injury was nothing serious. Cisse said:

“Yes, the exit of Sadio Mane destabilized us. He is an important player for the team, we took him off as a precaution and there is nothing serious.”

Several other players are doubtful for Liverpool's home game against Arsenal. These include the likes of James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott.

Firmino and Elliott are almost certain to miss out against Arsenal. The Brazilian suffered a major hamstring injury and missed Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to West Ham before the international break.

Elliott, on the other hand, is still recovering from an ankle injury he picked up earlier in the season. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is slowly training to get back to full fitness.

Liverpool have also confirmed that Curtis Jones will remain on the sidelines for a few more weeks. Joe Gomez and James Milner also look set to miss out on their crunch weekend clash against Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

Liverpool need a win to get back into the title hunt

Liverpool suffered their first defeat in the league against West Ham United prior to the international break. The Reds are now four points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Since their 5-0 win over Manchester United, Liverpool have dropped points against Brighton and West Ham United. Jurgen Klopp's side drew 2-2 at home against the former before suffering a shock 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium.

They will need a win against Arsenal to stay within touching distance of Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham United.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Anantaajith Ra