Liverpool could be without eight players for Sheffield United clash: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to miss eight first-team players in their Premier League clash against bottom-placed Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday (April 4).

The Reds, who triumphed 2-1 over Brighton & Hove Albion at home past weekend, are second in the league standings with 67 points from 29 outings. Arsenal are top after a 2-0 win over Luton Town, while Manchester City are third following a recent 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp's side will be hoping to register their 21st league triumph of the ongoing season this Thursday. But, they are set to be without vital stars like Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

According to Liverpool.com, Alisson is still recovering from his hamstring issue and Alexander-Arnold is still days away from returning to training due to his knee injury. Wataru Endo is also a doubt for his team's match against Sheffield after suffering a knock in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota is edging closer to making a comeback from his knee injury but is not in contention for Thursday's encounter. Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, and Ben Doak are all unlikely to play again this season, while Stefan Bajcetic is nursing a serious calf injury.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Liverpool vs Sheffield United league game

In his column for BBC, former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton predicted a 5-0 win for Liverpool in their clash against Sheffield United. He wrote:

"This is top versus bottom and Mohamed Salah is going to be captaining my Fantasy team – that should tell you all you need to know about what I am expecting to happen here. Against Brighton on Sunday, Liverpool did what they have done all season, which is finding a way to win even when they fall behind."

Explaining why the Blades will taste defeat on Thursday, Sutton added:

"This should be far more straightforward because Sheffield United do not have the quality to cause them the same problems the Seagulls did. [The Reds] cannot just expect to turn up and win easily though. The finish line is in sight but they need to put their foot down to get there first, and that is what I think will happen here."

Liverpool, who could move top of the Premier League this Thursday, beat Sheffield United 2-0 in their reverse fixture last December. The Blades, meanwhile, are 20th in the standings with 15 points from 29 games.

As for the head-to-head record, the Reds have registered seven wins and just one draw in their last eight games against Chris Wilder's side.

