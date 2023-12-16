Liverpool could be without six players for Manchester United clash - Reports

As many as six players could reportedly be absent for Liverpool when they take on Manchester United this weekend. The two teams will meet in a Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday, December 17.

Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic could all miss the contest, as per news website DaveOCKOP. All six players are suffering from various injury troubles at the moment.

Mac Allister injured his knee during the Reds' 2-0 win away to Sheffield United earlier this month. Matip, on the other hand, ruptured his ACL during the team's 4-3 win over Fulham. He has undergone a successful operation, but could be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Robertson, meanwhile, dislocated his shoulder while playing for Scotland in the October international break. Jota is dealing with a muscle injury and hasn't featured since the 1-1 draw away to Manchester City on November 25. Both players are expected to return later this month or early next year.

Bajcetic and Thiago have both been long-term absences for Liverpool this term. While the former played two games in September before suffering a calf injury, the latter hasn't featured at all this season as he continues to recover from a hip problem.

While Thiago is also expected to return early next year (via The Standard), there is currently no information on Bajcetic's recovery.

Struggling Manchester United are also dealing with numerous absences ahead of Liverpool clash

Despite struggling with various injuries, Liverpool have enjoyed a superb start to the 2023-24 Premier League season. They currently sit atop the standings with 37 points from 16 matches, one clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have struggled so far, even suffering an exit from Europe earlier this week. They are currently sixth in the league table, six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

The Red Devils have also dealt with numerous injuries, and will enter Sunday's game with multiple absences of their own. Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Harry Maguire have all been ruled out of the contest. To add to their woes, Bruno Fernandes is suspended as well.

In more positive news, Marcus Rashford, who missed their last game, a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, due to illness, is set to return on Sunday. Luke Shaw is also fit for the match against Liverpool, having been replaced at half-time against Bayern.