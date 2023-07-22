Liverpool youngster set for permanent exit despite making senior debut last season - Reports

According to Football Insider, Liverpool youngster Layton Stewart is set to exit Anfield permanently. The youngster made his senior debut last season during a Carabao Cup clash against Derby.

He was an important player for the Merseysider's youth sides and scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 21 matches across competitions last season.

Despite making his senior team debut last season, Stewart is set for a move away from Liverpool. Preston North End has offered him the chance to flourish at the senior level. Finishing touches are now being applied on the center-forward's move away from Anfield.

Curtis Jones is raring to get started with Liverpool this season

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones was a part of the England team that won the u-21 Euros this year. Jones, in fact, was the scorer of the winner in the final against Spain as Cole Palmer's free-kick deflected off the midfielder to end up at the back of the net.

Jones, alongside Harvey Elliott, has re-joined his club side and is a part of the pre-season preparations. The youngster explained why he can't wait to get started for his club this season, saying (via the Reds' website):

"I'm ready, definitely. I couldn't wait to get back. I saw the lads training on Instagram and then I saw the game as well. I couldn't wait to be part of the team again and get around the team and the staff and to go and play that first game."

Jones added:

"It's amazing [to be back]. A few of the lads had said, 'Your break was only small.' But I was fine. I had a good run at the end of the season, I then went away with England, did well there, so now I'm back and I can't wait to get started."

Jones, 22, made 23 appearances for the senior team last season, scoring thrice and assisting once. The midfielder could become an even more important player for the team this term after gaining some valuable experience in the u-21 Euros.