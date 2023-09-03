Lorient pulled out of signing Manchester United star because of his attitude - Reports

A late summer transfer might have happened for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, who was on the cusp of joining Ligue 1 side Lorient. But according to reports, the deal failed to materialize as the French outfit was displeased with the Dutchman's attitude.

Since Erik ten Hag assumed the reins at Old Trafford over a year ago, van de Beek has found himself marooned on the bench. A mere two starts in the Premier League last season laid bare the contrast with his time at Ajax, where he had flourished under ten Hag.

Opting for a change in scenery and desperate for minutes on the pitch, van de Beek was on the verge of securing a loan deal with Lorient. In mid-August, the French club and Manchester United reached an agreement, and it seemed like a straightforward transfer.

However, a report from The Sun indicates that van de Beek threw a spanner in the works. He reportedly declined any conversations with Lorient's delegates, causing the talks to implode. However, in a last-ditch effort to eventually salvage the deal, the midfielder's representatives reached out to Lorient, hoping to rekindle negotiations.

Lorient, however, were upset with his attitude regarding the transfer and refused. The club had moved on, opting instead to recruit ex-Chelsea talent Tiemoue Bakayoko on a free transfer.

Manchester United had acquired van de Beek from Ajax in 2020 for £40 million, an investment that now seems questionable at best. His lackluster performance stats - two goals and two assists in 60 matches - have failed to validate the club's confidence in him.

It's a long fall from his dazzling stint at Ajax, where he was instrumental in their triumphant run to the Champions League semifinals in the 2018-19 season. After a fruitless loan to Everton last season, where he was largely a spectator, playing just seven matches, there is no certainty that he will find playing time this season.

Sergio Reguilon trains with Manchester United for the first time ahead of Arsenal clash, as Red Devils secure new signings

The atmosphere at Manchester United's training ground was tinged with new hope as recent signing Sergio Reguilon was spotted donning the Red Devils' kit for the first time. United are set to face Arsenal in north London later today, and having been signed due to an injury crises, the left-back could play.

The start of the season has been less than stellar, causing ripples of concern. However, the closing of the transfer window will give the club a renewed sense of optimism. The deadline day flurry saw Manchester United secure not one, but four new signings: Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, Sofyan Amrabat, and Sergio Reguilon.

United's new recruits have sparked excitement but also heightened expectations. The squad's underwhelming start to the season means there's pressure to perform, and the clash against Arsenal stands as a pivotal test. A dominant performance is necessary to get their campaign back on track.