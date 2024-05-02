Luis Diaz and Caoimhin Kelleher among eight Liverpool stars who could follow Jurgen Klopp out of Anfield: Reports

Liverpool are set for a major overhaul this summer and as many as eight players could reportedly depart as the post-Jurgen Klopp era begins.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Kelleher, 25, is likely to leave as he wants to become a first-choice goalkeeper. The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with Scottish giants Celtic but could also replace Jose Sa at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds have slapped a £20 million price tag on Kelleher who impressed in Alisson Becker's absence this season. He's made 26 appearances across competitions, keeping five clean sheets, including in the Carabao Cup final win against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Liverpool may need to decide Diaz's future amid interest from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisians view the Colombian attacker as a potential Kylian Mbappe replacement while he's also been touted for moves to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Diaz, 27, has been a prominent member of Klopp's side this season, registering 13 goals and five assists in 48 games across competitions. He could fetch a handsome fee given he's regarded as one of Europe's most exciting wingers.

Thiago Alcantara, 33, Joel Matip, 32, and Adrian, 37, are all headed for the exit door when their contracts expire in June. They'll become free agents having rarely featured this season.

Kostas Tsimikas, 27, could be offloaded amid a difficult spell at Liverpool where the left-back has failed to prove himself a worthy Andy Robertson backup. His defensive teammates Nat Phillips, 27, and Sepp van den Berg, 22, futures with the Merseysiders are also in doubt.

Liverpool are reportedly pondering a move for Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is seemingly on the Reds' radar.

Liverpool will enter the summer transfer window for the first time in nine years without Klopp at the helm. It will be intriguing to see how the Reds do business under incoming manager Arne Slot.

The Merseysiders could be targeting a new striker and are reportedly keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen, per Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport. The Napoli man is one of Europe's most in-demand centre-forwards, bagging 16 goals and four assists in 29 games across competitions.

Osimhen, 25, wants to leave the Serie A giants this summer and he has a a €130 million (£111 million) release clause. He's also being linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea. PSG are viewed as frontrunners to sign the Nigerian striker who won the Serie A Golden Boot last season and helped Gli Azzurri win the Scudetto.