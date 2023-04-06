Manchester City star willing to decrease his salary in a bid to join Barcelona this summer - Reports

According to reports (via Barca Universal), Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is willing to lower his salary in a bid to pursue a summer move to Barcelona. The Portuguese full-back is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

After Barca's hammering 4-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, Xavi is reportedly keen to sign a new right-back in the summer. While the Blaugrana have previously been interested in Juan Foyth, Villarreal are unlikely to accept a fee lesser than the Argentine's £54 million release clause. Given Barca's current financial situation, a move of that cost is difficult.

Cancelo, meanwhile, is expected to return to Manchester City in the summer. Bayern are not keen to activate a £70 million transfer to secure the player's signature on a permanent basis.

However, considering Cancelo has fallen out with Pep Guardiola, he looks poised for a summer move, and Barcelona are an option for the Portuguese. The Catalan club, though, can only pursue a loan deal for Cancelo as affording his transfer fee may be a tough task for Barcelona.

The player himself is keen for the move and is even willing to lower his salary to represent the Catalan giants.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo sounded off on Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior

Barcelona were defeated 4-0 at Camp Nou in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Vinicius Junior was one of Real Madrid's protagonists as the Brazilian scored one, set one up, and earned a penalty for his side. Karim Benzema bagged a hat-trick for Los Blancos.

Ronald Araujo, however, was unimpressed with the winger's antics. While he acknowledged Vinicius' qualities as a player, the Uruguayan central defender sounded off on his counterpart for his antics on the pitch.

Speaking after the game, Araujo said (via Barca Universal):

“Vinicius needs to focus on playing football. I always try to respect my opponents, but I got a little heated tonight. Vinicius spent the whole match telling our players this and that… He kept saying things to the crowd, and it got heated.”

The loss to Real Madrid saw Barca crash out of the Copa del Rey as they lost by an aggregate of 4-1 over two legs.

