Manchester United have 22-year-old Championship star in sights but face competition from surprise Premier League club: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in roping in Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ad

Hackney, 22, has cemented himself as a key starter for his boyhood club since the start of the 2022-23 season. He has proved to be one of the EFL Championship's best holding midfielders over the years, featuring in 89 league appearances so far.

Now, according to Give Me Sport, Manchester United are eager to sign a defensive midfielder to allow Bruno Fernandes play in an advanced role next term. Their targets are Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, Atalanta's Ederson, and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton.

Ad

Trending

However, should they fail to sign one of the aforementioned players, the Red Devils could launch a move for Hackney. They are expected to face stiff competition from Crystal Palace in the race to sign the right-footed Middlesbrough academy graduate.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hackney, whose current contract will expire in June 2027, has made 103 appearances across competitions for Middlesbrough. He has scored 10 goals, including five this season, and recorded eight assists for his club since his senior debut in January 2021.

Ex-Manchester United star urges former team to not part ways with 20-year-old this summer

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, former Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves shared his thoughts on Alejandro Garnacho. The Englishman said (h/t Metro):

Ad

"Do you know what? We've seen him playing on the left. He's quite effective coming inside, but I actually don't mind him on the right because he has to pass the ball more. When he plays on the left, he comes inside and he shoots. He created a lot for his teammates [in the 1-1 home league draw against Arsenal]."

Ad

Opining more on the 20-year-old Argentine winger, Hargreaves added:

"He's a really, really good player and I really wouldn't want to see him go. In a way, you've got to build around him and Kobbie Mainoo. You've got to build around these young guys. I know they might need to sell them for financial reasons but I want them to play here and see them grow, improve and enjoy the good times that we had."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Garnacho, who has reportedly been linked with a transfer away from his club of late, has started 24 of his 43 overall appearances for Manchester United this campaign. He has produced eight goals and seven assists in 2,506 minutes of action this term.

The eight-cap Argentina international's contract will expire in June 2028.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback