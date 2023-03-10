Manchester United have 9 players on their transfer shortlist as they look to improve squad in the summer window - Reports

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are looking to complete a squad overhaul in the summer and have identified nine players as potential targets. A new goalkeeper, a central midfielder, and a striker are on manager Erik ten Hag's radar.

Wout Weghorst was brought in as a stop-gap striker in January after Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure. The towering forward is currently on loan from Burnley and his stint will end in the summer.

With Weghorst likely to be a short-term solution and Anthony Martial's fitness issues, the Red Devils are in the market for a superstar striker to lead the line. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are the two main targets for United this summer.

Kane and Osimhen are two of the most in-form strikers in Europe at the moment. Kane has scored 20 goals in 37 appearances across competitions this season. Osimhen, meanwhile, has scored 21 goals in 26 appearances.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW:



Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain for Victor Osimhen. NEW:Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain for Victor Osimhen. @MirrorFootball 🚨🇳🇬 NEW: Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain for Victor Osimhen. @MirrorFootball

Apart from the duo, Ajax's Mohamed Kudus is also on the Red Devils' radar. Kudus has the ability to play in different roles across the front line and in midfield.

For the central midfield position, Manchester United have five names on their shortlist: Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo, Frenkie de Jong, Declan Rice, and Mason Mount.

De Jong has been a longstanding target for Ten Hag. The Dutch midfielder, however, is content with staying at Barcelona and would have to be convinced to make the move to England.

Bellingham has attracted interest from clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool as well, which would complicate a potential approach for the Englishman. Caicedo, on the other hand, was targeted by Arsenal and Chelsea in January. Mount, meanwhile, might make a surprise move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

West Ham's Declan Rice is another player who is in demand in the European market. Rice has been one of the top performing midfielders in the Premier League for a while. However, he might not be a priority target for Manchester United, as Casemiro operates from a similar position.

United are also looking for a new goalkeeper to replace David de Gea, who has often been shaky, especially with the ball at his feet. De Gea and the club are yet to agree an extension to his deal that runs out in the summer.

Porto's Diogo Costa and Brentford's David Raya are the two goalkeepers on the Red Devils' shortlist to replace the Spaniard.

Manchester United take on Southampton next in the Premier League

Manchester United v Real Betis: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Manchester United are set to return to action on March 12 when they take on Southampton in a Premier League home clash.

Erik ten Hag's side are currently third in the Premier League with 49 points on the board from 25 matches. Their 4-1 win against Real Betis in Europe will have buoyed confidence in the squad after the deflating 7-0 loss at Anfield.

Southampton, on the other hand, are languishing in the relegation zone. They are 19th in the table with only 21 points from 25 matches.

Poll : 0 votes