Manchester United accept €25 million offer to sell 27-year-old star - Reports

As per Italian outlet II Mattino, Manchester United have accepted a €25 million offer to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli. The Serie A club have pursued McTominay during the summer transfer window.

United reportedly wanted €30 million to sell McTominay but Napoli didn't want to go there. The negotiations hit a stumbling block at one stage but things have moved recently.

The aforementioned source reports that the €25 million bid is inclusive of add-ons. McTominay has already agreed on a four-year deal with Napoli. The 27-year-old Scot is not a first-choice at United at the moment. The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, and others are ahead of him in the pecking order.

McTominay is an academy product of Manchester United and has so far made 255 appearances for their senior team, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists. He was a crucial player for United last season, scoring clutch goals after coming on as a substitute on multiple instances.

McTominay ended the 2023-24 season with 10 goals and three assists in 43 appearances. He has made three appearances this campaign, coming on as a substitute in all of those games.

Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United's defeat against Brighton

Manchester United were beaten 2-1 in their latest Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 24. The Red Devils conceded an injury-time winner at the Amex Stadium.

Erik ten Hag was unhappy with how his team defended during Brighton's second goal of the match. He told the media afterward (via CaughtOffside):

‘We didn’t stop the cross (from Simon Adingra). There were three players, right-footed players, who should have sent him down the line and not allowed the cross."

Ten Hag added:

"We have to talk about how we act in that situation as a team. There was more than one mistake on that occasion and that had a big impact on the score."

He concluded:

"We conceded two soft goals where we should act better as a team."

Manchester United had to rely on a late Joshua Zirkzee goal in the opening league game against Fulham to get a 1-0 win. They struggled yet again during the Brighton game and suffered a defeat.

Last season, United recorded their worst finish of the Premier League era after ending the campaign in the eighth place. They are yet to show any significant improvement this season.

