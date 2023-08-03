Manchester United accept offer to loan midfielder to Premier League side - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly accepted an offer to loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to newly-promoted Premier League club Luton Town this summer.

The Red Devils signed Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco in the summer of 2019 for an initial fee of €5 million, which could rise to €10 million in add-ons. Despite being only 17 at the time, the Tunisia international impressed and featured for the U23 squad.

The 20-year-old signed his first professional contract with Manchester United in March 2021 but has only featured three times for the senior team. Hannibal was loaned to Championship side Birmingham City for the 2022-23 campaign to get some much-needed game time.

He impressed, scoring one goal and providing six assists in 41 appearances. The youngster notably scored a stunning long-range free-kick for Birmingham last season, which was voted as the club's goal of the season.

Hannibal Mejbri also shone for Manchester United during the pre-season. According to Football Transfers, he had attracted interest from the likes of Monaco and Feyenoord. However, the club wants him to get Premier League experience next season instead.

Luton Town have allegedly shown interest in signing Mejbri and Erik ten Hag and Co. have accepted a loan deal for him.

The attacking midfielder is still regarded as one of the club's brightest prospects and is likely to renew his contract before its expiration next summer.

Ben Foster praised Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri for his performance against Wrexham

Ben Foster was full of praise for Manchester United starlet Hannibal Mejbro for his performance against Wrexham in the pre-season friendly on July 25. Despite the Red Devils losing 3-1, the 20-year-old was able to impress.

Erik ten Hag deployed the Manchester United U21 side against Wrexham with Mejbri being given a chance to impress after he was named in the starting XI. Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden, and Sam Dalby scored for Wrexham, while Marc Jurado scored for United from their only shot on target in the game.

Mejbri was one of four players to play the entire 90 minutes. He made his presence felt throughout the game and always looked to create chances for his teammates. The National rated him an 8/10 performance, citing he was 'central to much of United’s positive play and the best Manchester United player by far.’

He won 13 of his 16 duels and completed 46 of his 54 passes. Ben Foster praised the Tunisia international (via United In Focus):

“I thought Hannibal was brilliant. There’s something that winds you up but I love it. He’s that animal, he’s driven, I was very impressed with him.”

Mejbri didn't have a perfect game though, as he was unable to efficiently mark Aaron Hayden from a set-piece. This led to the Wrexham defender scoring to give his side a 2-0 lead in the first half.