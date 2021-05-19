Manchester United ace wants a permanent move to AC Milan - Reports

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot wants to make his loan move to AC Milan permanent this summer following an impressive spell with the Rossoneri.

Dalot moved on loan to AC Milan last year, and after a difficult start he has nailed down a first-team role at the club.

Dalot’s contract with Manchester United runs until 2023, but reports in Italy suggest the full-back is keen to extend his stay at AC Milan.

Manchester United and AC Milan currently don’t have an agreement for his 22-year old’s permanent move this summer. But, a fee in the range of €10 million to €15 million could be enough for the Red Devils to sell him permanently.

There are also rumors that Manchester United could loan Dalot out for another season that could see Milan sign him permanently in 2022.

Diogo Dalot’s uncertain future at Manchester United

Manchester United have put their trust in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and the former Crystal Palace player is currently the club’s first-choice right-back.

The club have also been linked with a move for Kieran Trippier, so Dalot’s future at the club is in serious doubt. Trippier will offer Manchester United an attacking outlet down the right-flank, something that Wan-Bissaka has not done on a consistent basis.

The Portuguese was signed by former manager Jose Mourinho, and never really impressed in the right-back role. At AC Milan, however, he has had a new lease of life.

With regular playing time, he has impressed for the Rossoneri this season, so it is no real surprise that they want to sign him on a permanent basis.

Dalot has made 20 appearances for AC Milan in Serie A this season, and has impressed with his composed displays at both left-back as well as right-back.

The full-back is perhaps more suited to playing in the Serie A than the Premier League, so Manchester United are better off selling him and reinvesting the money elsewhere.

Dalot moved to Manchester United from Porto in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €22 million, so they stand to make a loss when they sell him.