Manchester United add 2 young right-backs to their transfer shortlist - Reports

Manchester United have added two new full-backs to their transfer shortlist. The Red Devils are tracking 19-year-old Rangers' Scottish defender Nathan Patterson and Norwich City star Max Aarons, according to 90min.com.

Manchester United are in the market for a new central defensive midfielder and full-back during the upcoming January transfer window. The Red Devils require a backup option for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has had a difficult start to the new season.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United have identified two young full-backs in Nathan Patterson and Max Aarons. Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson has already earned three caps for the Scottish national team and is also being scouted by Everton along with a few more European sides.

Max Aarons, on the other hand, has been one of Norwich City's standout players for the last couple of seasons. According to 90mins, the 21-year-old full-back is also attracting interest from Manchester City.

#mufc are looking at signing a right-back in January, with 19-year-old Rangers and Scotland defender Nathan Patterson and Norwich City's English full-back Max Aarons, 21, on their radar

Manchester United were linked with a move for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier earlier this summer. However, the La Liga champions were adamant the Red Devils pay his release clause, which was in excess of £30 million.

Manchester United do not have a viable option at right-back to cover up for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 23-year-old full-back has struggled so far this season, as indicated by his straight sending off in their Champions League defeat to BSC Young Boys.

Manchester United's only cover is Diogo Dalot, who is very much considered a fringe player in the squad. The Red Devils have two young full-backs in Ethan Laird and Brandon Williams, who are out on loan to Swansea City and Norwich City respectively.

Manchester United have gaps in their squad despite a busy transfer window

Manchester United had one of their most fruitful transfer windows in recent history as they brought in superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Despite the big-money arrivals, Manchester United still lack a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title. The Red Devils are in dire need of a new central midfielder. The lack of quality defensive midfielders has forced manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred in those positions which have not worked out for Manchester United.

Manchester United are going through a difficult run at the moment which has seen them lose to the likes of BSC Young Boys, West Ham United and Aston Villa across all competitions.

