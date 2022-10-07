Manchester United add 22-year-old Swiss forward to list of potential signings to strengthen their attack: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor to bolster their offensive ranks next season.

Okafor, 22, has been a crucial first-team starter for the Austrian Bundesliga outfit for the past two seasons. He arrived at the club from Basel for a fee in the region of £10 million in the winter of 2020. Since then, the Swiss forward has registered 32 goals and 20 assists in 92 appearances for his current club.

Okafor is a versatile forward known for his pace, dribbling, and directness. He has recently made headlines with his electric performances in the UEFA Champions League.

He has netted eight times and contributed two assists in 14 matches this campaign, including three goals in the Champions League.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have identified Okafor as an ideal addition to their squad. With Cristiano Ronaldo's situation still up in the air, new Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag is expected to rope in a new attacker in the near future.

Okafor has two years left on his contract at the Red Bull Arena.

The Red Devils were linked with Okafor's teammate Benjamin Sesko in the summer but the transfer failed to materialize. They were also interested in Cody Gakpo, Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic and Moussa Dembele in the summer.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has established himself as the main striker at Old Trafford. He has contributed five goals and three assists in eight appearances across all competitions. Anthony Martial, on the other hand, is another alternative up front but his injury record is a matter of concern.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 12 points from seven games. The club will next lock horns with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (October 9).

Atletico Madrid in talks to extend Manchester United target's contract

Manchester United-linked Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is in talks with his club regarding a contract extension, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote:

"Atletico Madrid have been working to extend Oblak's contract for a long time now. During the summer transfer window, talks were very advanced, so Atletico Madrid remain optimistic."

He added:

"We will see how contract talks go in the near future but for now, there is nothing advanced or concrete with other clubs."

Oblak, 29, has registered 178 clean sheets in 362 appearances for Atletico Madrid, conceding just 277 goals in the process. He has won four trophies with the La Liga outfit, including the 2020-21 La Liga title.

