Manchester United add 25-year-old Italian International to summer transfer shortlist for key position: Reports

Manchester United have added Moise Kean to their wish list for the summer, according to Foot Mercato. The Italian striker has been in glorious form since joining Fiorentina from Juventus last summer.

Kean has registered 23 goals and three assists from 41 games across competitions this season. The Red Devils have been impressed with the 25-year-old's efforts and believe that his style of play could make him a good option for the No. 9 role at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants are looking for a new striker this summer following the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Manchester United reportedly want to sign Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres if they secure Champions League next season, via a Europa League triumph.

The Swede rose to prominence under Ruben Amorim at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, and a reunion could be on the cards this year. However, the Red Devils also have Ipswich striker Liam Delap and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen on their radar. Kean has now been included in the list.

The report adds that Manchester United will move for Kean or Osimhen if they miss out on next season's Champions League. The Italian forward is under contract until 2029, and reportedly has a £43m release clause in his deal, which will be active from July 1 to July 15. Fiorentina would prefer for Kean to stay, but are reportedly keeping their options open.

Will Leny Yoro leave Manchester United this summer?

Leny Yoro.

Leny Yoro wants to leave Manchester United to join Real Madrid this summer, according to Defensa Central. The French defender was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu last year before the Red Devils wrestled him away from Lille.

Yoro picked up an injury in pre-season and missed the start of the campaign. However, he has come into his own in recent games and is already showing why he is highly rated across Europe.

The 18-year-old has appeared 30 times across competitions for the English giants so far. However, the report adds that he regrets turning down Los Blancos last summer to join Manchester United.

The Frenchman is ready to make amends and has already asked his agent Jorge Mendes to arrange a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. With Real Madrid in urgent need of defensive additions, a move for Yoro could make sense. However, the Red Devils have no desire to let him go this summer.

