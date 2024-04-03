Manchester United add PL star to defender short-list in bid to reinforce position in the summer - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly added Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman to their list of targets as they look to strengthen their defense. The defensive unit is one that is providing a significant headache for the United hierarchy heading into the summer transfer window.

After an encouraging debut season in England, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has seen his side regress this season. The Red Devils have suffered for their defenders' inability to stay fit, with five key men currently out injured at the back.

Manchester United signed only one defender last summer as 36-year-old Jonny Evans joined as an emergency option. He has played 24 times across competitions this season. They are now prepared for an extensive overhaul at the back in the summer, with several players open to leaving the club.

As per Times Sport, Wolves captain Max Kilman was a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur last summer, but a deal did not materialise for him. The 26-year-old is now on the shortlist for the Red Devils, who have sent scouts to watch him multiple times this season.

Kilman has made 30 league appearances for Wolves this season, featuring in every one of their games so far. The centre-back has proven to be ever-available for Wolves and is comfortable playing in either centre-back position. He has helped them keep five clean sheets in the league and also scored two goals.

With the contracts of both Raphael Varane and Evans set to expire at the end of the season, the Red Devils must look to make acquisitions. Similarly, both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire entering into the final year of their respective contracts will also leave the club needing reinforcements.

Manchester United star set for another spell on sidelines following injury

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is set to spend the next month on the sidelines with a calf injury sustained in training. The Argentina international makes an instant return to the treatment room after only just returning from a knee injury.

Martinez picked up a knee injury in early February, and only returned to action as a substitute in his side's 1-1 draw against Brentford on March 30. He replaced the injured Lindelof with 20 minutes left in the game and has now suffered an injury of his own.

Injuries have limited the impact of former Ajax man Martinez, who the Red Devils were keen to build their defense around. The World Cup winner will hope to return to action before the end of the season, having made just nine league appearances all season.

