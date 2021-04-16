Manchester United in 'advanced talks' to sign Real Madrid superstar - Reports

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Real Madrid star Raphael Varane in the last few months. Now, the latest reports from El Chiringuito TV (via Manchester Evening News) claim that the Red Devils are in 'advanced talks' to sign the French defender.

Raphael Varane's contract at Real Madrid runs out in the summer of 2022. With a new contract not yet signed, Los Blancos could be looking to offload the 27-year-old in the summer transfer window.

With uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane at Real Madrid, Zidane could face a tricky summer transfer window.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been on the hunt for a long-term defensive partner for Harry Maguire.

Having won the World Cup and multiple UEFA Champions League titles, Varane would definitely add defensive solidity and experience to the Manchester United backline. Still only 27, the Frenchman has plenty of experience at the top level and is one of the most complete centre-backs in world football at the moment.

Manchester United have had a solid 2020/21 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid could take them to the next level and help them win major trophies.

Manchester United and Real Madrid will need to move intelligently in the summer transfer window

Is Real Madrid star Raphael Varane on his way to Manchester United?

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid face a crucial transfer window in 2021. The Red Devils need to strengthen their squad if they are to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League next season.

A right winger, centre-back and top-quality forward could be in Manchester United's transfer plans this summer.

With Varane's contract running out at Real Madrid, he could fit the bill perfectly. Brilliant on the ball and defensively adept, he has been one of Los Blancos' most consistent performers in the last few years.

Real Madrid will also have a lot of thinking to do. While Eder Militao and Nacho have stepped up with some good performances in the absence of Ramos and Varane, Zidane will be keen on signing a top-quality centre-back in the summer.

Some big names have already been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The likes of David Alaba, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have all been tipped to make huge moves in the summer.

It will be interesting to see how Los Blancos will navigate the 2021 summer transfer window.