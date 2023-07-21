Manchester United agree deal to sell 20-year-old star to League One side Reading - Reports

Manchester United and Reading have reached an agreement over the transfer of Charlie Savage, according to Football Insider.

Savage, 20, rose through the ranks at Old Trafford before making his senior debut in a 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against BSC Young Boys in December 2021. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers in League One, making 15 appearances and netting one goal.

Manchester United are now prepared to sell Savage after he missed out on a place in Erik ten Hag's 31-man squad for the club's tour of the US. He attracted transfer interest from several clubs, including Swansea City, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic, according to the aforementioned source.

However, Reading are set to win the race to sign Savage, as per the report. The League One club have already reached an agreement with United over the midfielder's transfer. They have also been given permission to discuss personal terms with the Welshman.

Reading are keen to secure an immediate return to the Championship after suffering relegation last term. They have tasked former Southampton manager Ruben Selles with guiding the team to promotion. The Spaniard will hope that the likes of Savage will help him in his cause.

Savage, the son of former midfielder Robbie Savage, featured in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Leeds United in a pre-season friendly in Oslo last week. He notably captained the Premier League giants in the second half of the game. However, the midfielder was left out of the squad to face Olympique Lyon on Wednesday, July 19.

Manchester United are having a busy summer

Manchester United are hard at work on strengthening their squad for the upcoming season. They recently made Mason Mount their first signing of the summer, acquiring him from Chelsea for £60 million. The Red Devils also announced Andre Onana's arrival from Inter Milan for £47.2 million on Thursday, July 20.

The English giants have now turned their attention towards signing a striker. They have identified Atalanta frontman Rasmus Hojlund as their top target, although he is valued at £86 million by the Serie A club. The Athletic recently reported that Erik ten Hag's side have already agreed personal terms with the Denmark international.

United are also interested in bringing in a defensive-minded midfielder this summer. ACF Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat is said to be of interest to the Old Trafford outfit. However, they have to offload Fred and Donny van de Beek before making a move for the Moroccan.