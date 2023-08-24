Manchester United agree deal with two goalkeepers as they eye Andre Onana backup - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Odysseas Vlachodimos and Altay Bayindir as they look for Andre Onana's backup this season.

The Red Devils want to bring in a new goalkeeper once Dean Henderson's potential move to Crystal Palace is finalized (h/t Tribal Football). According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Manchester United have offered Fenerbahce €7 million plus add-ons to sign Bayindir (25).

The 1.98-meter tall goalkeeper, who has four years left on his contract, has also completed a medical with the Red Devils in Athens. Meanwhile, Sky Sports Germany claim Vlachodimos has agreed on a five-year deal with United and will cost around €15 million to sign from SL Benfica.

The 29-year-old Greece international still has four years on his contract with the Portuguese club. Manchester United currently have no viable backup for Onana, who is the club's undisputed first-choice custodian.

Tom Heaton (37) suffered a calf injury earlier this month while Czech Republic goalkeeper Matej Kovar has been sold to Bayer Leverkusen. David de Gea was also released by the club last month while Jack Butland returned to Crystal Palace at the end of his loan spell.

The 30-year-old Englishman has since signed for Rangers. It remains to be seen who the Red Devils choose between Bayindir and Vlachodimos. It seems highly unlikely that they sign both before the September 1 deadline even if Henderson leaves.

Manchester United could lose Andre Onana for a month in 2024 - reports

Andre Onana could reportedly be considering a return to Cameroon's national team after prematurely retiring last year.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper left Cameroon's 2022 FIFA World Cup after clashing with coach Rigobert Song over the team's playing style. Since then, Fabrice Ondoa, who is currently without a club, has been the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

According to Actu Cameroun (h/t Mirror), Cameroon's FA have been in touch with the Manchester United shot-stopper in a bid to get him back in the team. There is supposedly a chance that he will accept the proposal and, as a result, participate in the 2023 AFCON (to be held in 2024).

The tournament will run from January 13 to February 11 next year. As it stands, the Red Devils play four matches during that period — all in the Premier League.

Hence, Manchester United's urgency to sign a quality No. 2 could speed up if Onana's future with Cameroon becomes clear in the coming days. The 27-year-old shot-stopper has represented his country 34 times so far.