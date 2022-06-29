Manchester United agree deals to sign 2 Dutch internationals: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly reached agreements with Barcelona and Feyenoord to sign midfielder Frenkie de Jong and defender Tyrell Malacia.

De Jong, 25, has been heavily linked with the Premier League club over the course of the last month after the departures of midfielders Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. The former Ajax midfielder has previously played under Erik ten Hag, who was appointed as the Red Devils' head coach in April.

After €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package.



Meanwhile, Tyrell Malacia recently emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United after the club swooped in at the last minute to hijack a deal from Lyon. The 22-year-old left-back shot to prominence after helping Feyenoord reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final last season.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are set to finalise a deal for De Jong for a fee of €65 million plus add-ons. The report stated that the initial fee for the midfielder will be paid in installments by the club. Furthermore, Malacia is also expected to complete a summer move for a fee of €15 million plus add-ons.

€15m plus €2m add ons fee.

Same agents of Frenkie de Jong, deal with Barça progressing well;

West Ham tried to hijack deal too;



After completing the formalities for both the deals, Manchester United are expected to bolster their squad even more. Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen, Ajax forward Antony, and Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez are on the club's radar.

On the other hand, the club is reportedly keen to offload five players before the start of the 2022-23 season. According to ESPN, forward Anthony Martial, centre-backs Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and left-back Alex Telles are on the transfer list.

Manchester United insist Cristiano Ronaldo 'not for sale'

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was Manchester United's top scorer last season with 24 goals in 39 outings across all competitions, has been rumored to leave this summer. The 37-year-old is seemingly unsettled at Old Trafford after the Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been in touch with a host of clubs including Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Manchester United have insisted that Ronaldo is not up for sale.

Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him for next season.

Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no.

Cristiano likes ten Hag but wants to see ‘ambition’ on the market.



Last week, The Athletic reported that Chelsea's new co-owner, Todd Boehly, met with Mendes in Portugal to discuss the Portuguese striker's future.

The Red Devils will begin their 2022-23 Premier League season at home against Brighton Hove and Albion on August 7.

