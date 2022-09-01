Manchester United agree fee for sale of forward closing in on Old Trafford exit: Reports

According to Laurie Whitell (via The Athletic), Manchester United forward Tahith Chong is on the verge of a return to Birmingham City following his loan spell with the club in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Dutchman is in the final year of his contract with United. However, Birmingham City have made a move for the forward, with fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion also interested in roping in Chong.

United manager Erik ten Hag gave the youngster some game time during the club's pre-season tour but the player failed to impress the Dutch boss. With Antony arriving for a massive fee from Ajax, Ten Hag is now looking to trim his squad.

Chong is set to complete his move on transfer deadline day and is expected to tie sign a five-year contract with Birmingham City. He spent the 2021-22 season on loan at the club, making 20 appearances. Chone scored a goal and provided three assists in that period.

The Dutchman has made 16 appearances for the Manchester United senior team but hasn't managed to open his scoring account. The winger, though, provided two assists during his time at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre feels Ronaldo and Maguire will not start against Leicester

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were left out of Manchester United's starting XI for their last two games, which the Red Devils would go on to win.

Ronaldo was a late substitute in both United's 2-1 home win against Liverpool and their 1-0 away win against Southampton. Club captain Harry Maguire, the Englishman didn't feature at all in those two games.

Former United defender Mikael Silvestre believes there is no need to change the winning set-up to make room for both stars unless Ten Hag is looking to rotate his team. He told Betting Expert:

"Unless you need to rotate because it’s the rhythm of games. You need to freshen up the legs and the players to be fully fit. Maybe that could be the reason why there would be a change."

"Otherwise, in terms of performance, the team is winning so I don’t see any reason why we could see Harry and Cristiano back in the starting lineup."

United will travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leceister City in the Premier League today (September 1).

