Manchester United agree loan deal to offload outcast, personal terms still an issue - Report

Manchester United have reportedly made an agreement with FC Lorient for Donny van de Beek to join the Ligue 1 side on loan.

However, Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna reports that the midfielder has not yet agreed to the move. The Dutchman has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford amid a nightmare spell with the Red Devils.

Van de Beek, 26, joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2020 in a deal worth up to £39 million. However, the midfielder has endured a woeful time at the club, lacking game time and form alongside a lot of injury issues.

The Dutchman has made just 60 appearances across competitions over the course of three years. He has managed just two goals and as many assists and spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Everton.

Van de Beek appeared to be handed a lifeline when his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was appointed by the Red Devils last May. Yet, the Dutch tactician has not opted to trust in the midfielder despite doing so at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

A departure has long been mooted for Van de Beek throughout this summer but finding a suitor has been difficult. Lorient have now shown their ambition and have found an agreement with Manchester United for the player.

However, the report claims that he has also received many offers from other clubs and he may opt to head elsewhere. He has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford with the option of a further year.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is still waiting for Manchester United to make their move

Sofyan Amrabat has been on Erik ten Hag's radar.

Van de Beek's potential departure could play a key role in Manchester United's pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan has featured on Ten Hag's shortlist throughout the summer but no bid has been made yet.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Amrabat is still waiting for the Red Devils to launch a bid for his services. He also claims that any deal could be determined by the futures of Van de Beek and Scott McTominay.

Amrabat enjoyed a superb past season with Fiorentina and also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Morocco. He was a mainstay in Vincenzo Italiano's side that finished runners-up in the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The 27-year-old made 49 appearances across competitions, chipping in with one assist as his side's midfield anchor. He also starred at the World Cup with Morocco, playing in all eight of their games as they finished fourth in Qatar.

Fiorentina are believed to be after around €30 million (£25.7 million) for Amrabat, per Football-Italia. However, Manchester United have been hesitant to make an offer thus far due to Financial Fair Play regulations having spent over £200 million last summer.