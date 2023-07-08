Manchester United agree on personal terms with striker who scored 15 goals last season: Reports

According to Football Insider, Rasmus Hojlund has agreed on personal terms with Manchester United. The player came to prominence for his performances with Atalanta this past season.

The Red Devils are keen admirers of the player and have been pursuing his signature for a while now. The club's football director, John Murtough, even had a video call with the player to convince him to join the club (according to Manchester Evening News).

The Football Insider report claimed that Hojlund has now agreed to personal terms with Manchester United. It can be considered a massive development in the Red Devils' pursuit of the player.

Hojlund scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 34 matches across competitions this past season. United were reportedly looking to secure a loan deal for Mason Greenwood to the Serie A club in a bid to secure Hojlund's signature.

Manchester United star Casemiro spoke about leaving Real Madrid

Casemiro in action

Manchester United pulled off a massive swoop last summer when they signed Casemiro from Real Madrid. The Brazilian midfielder arrived from Real Madrid as a four-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Many were surprised at Casemiro's decision to leave the Spanish giants as he was a key player for Los Blancos. Casemiro explained his decision, telling Brazilian outlet Placar:

"It was the chance to leave a big club on top, at an age that still allows me to have that willpower. If it were three years from now, I wouldn't leave for another big one. I wouldn't have that ambition to change leagues and leverage another giant."

Since his move to Old Trafford, Casemiro has been a key player for the club. He has so far made 51 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing six assists. He helped the Red Devils win the Carabao Cup in his first season with the team.

