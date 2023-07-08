Manchester United have agreed personal terms with summer target, player will make transfer request if clubs can't agree deal - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to Football Transfers' Jacque Talbot, the Danish striker will hand in a transfer request if the two clubs can't agree on a fee. The deal is reportedly being overseen by SEG's Kees Polegsma and Kees Vos.

Manchester United have identified Hojlund as their top transfer target to bolster Erik ten Hag's frontline. Potential moves for prolific strikers Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen have proven too costly.

However, Atalanta are also demanding a hefty fee for Hojlund with The Daily Mail claiming his price tag is £86 million. The Red Devils are looking to spend around £50 million on the 20-year-old. Ten Hag's side have financial limitations due to their £200 million outlay last summer.

Hence, Hojlund will reportedly be making a transfer request if the Serie A giants stand firm on their valuation. He enjoyed a breakout season at Gerwiss Stadium, bagging 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions.

Hojlund hasn't reached the goalscoring feats of Kane or Osimhen yet and he is a work in progress. However, the Dane is a perfect striker for Ten Hag's setup at Old Trafford as he brings others into play. He managed a pass success rate of 74.3% last season, per Whoscored's Ben McAleer.

Manchester United are eager for a new center-forward as Anthony Martial continues to struggle with injury issues. Marcus Rashford was their top goalscorer last season with 30 goals across competitions but he works best from the left flank.

Manchester United set to make final bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana

The Red Devils are closing in on Andre Onana's capture.

Manchester United will reportedly make a third and final bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Red Devils' new offer will reach €50 million. This is expected to convince Inter to sell and an agreement could be reached as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Onana looks set for a reunion with Ten Hag after previously playing under him at Ajax. Both left the Johan Cruyff Arena last summer, with the Cameroonian shot-stopper joining the Nerazzurri.

The 27-year-old has impressed at the San Siro, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions last season. He is one of Europe's best ball-playing goalkeepers and his development was overseen by Ten Hag.

Manchester United are seemingly parting with David de Gea after the veteran goalkeeper's contract expired on June 30. The two parties have been in talks over a potential new deal but it's unlikely he'll want to be a backup to Onana.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that United have agreed personal terms with Onana. He will become Ten Hag's second summer signing following Mason Mount if the Red Devils can agree on a fee with Inter.

