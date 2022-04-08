Manchester United to allow 6 players to leave but want another 6 to wait before decision on future - Reports

Manchester United could be in for a major overhaul in the summer, with potentially 12 players leaving.

As per The Mirror, the Red Devils are set to let go of six players whose contracts expire in the summer. These include Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Tahith Chong, and Lee Grant.

Six other players reportedly want to leave Old Trafford, but the club want them to stay. The contracts of these players do not expire this summer, so they have been asked to stay to allow the other six players to leave.

The players who reportedly want to leave include Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, and Eric Bailly. The futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford are also uncertain.

As per the Mirror report, Erik ten Hag is set to become Manchester United's manager. His dealings in the transfer market could also have an impact on the players that are allowed to leave the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Rangnick is not involved in any negotiation - it's up to the club to discuss details of the project with ten Hag. While Man Utd sources insist no final agreement has been reached yet with any manager, even Rangnick has «approved» Erik ten Hag in private conversations.Rangnick is not involved in any negotiation - it's up to the club to discuss details of the project with ten Hag. While Man Utd sources insist no final agreement has been reached yet with any manager, even Rangnick has «approved» Erik ten Hag in private conversations. 🔴 #MUFC Rangnick is not involved in any negotiation - it's up to the club to discuss details of the project with ten Hag. https://t.co/8asw3pSY23

Ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax once he joins Manchester United. Signing a midfielder and a striker is also among his top priorities.

Players who are not allowed to leave this summer despite wanting to will certainly hope that they can get more playing time under the new manager.

Manchester United unlikely to get into the top four this season

Manchester United were touted as title contenders in the Premier League before the start of the campaign. They finished second last season and strengthened their squad this summer.

The club signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, they now look unlikely to even make it to the top four in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the league table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. While the gap isn't too big, their inconsistency doesn't instill much confidence. They have won just two of their last five league matches, drawing against Watford and Leicester City.

Squawka @Squawka Manchester United have now won just one of their last six games across all competitions:



DDLWLD



They are three points off top four having played two more games than Arsenal. Manchester United have now won just one of their last six games across all competitions: DDLWLDThey are three points off top four having played two more games than Arsenal. https://t.co/wLMRKxK0MH

Manchester United are also yet to play Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal before the end of the season. Hence, it seems unlikely that they will be able to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Ralf Rangnick's side will next face relegation-battling Everton in the Premier League on Saturday at Goodison Park.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh