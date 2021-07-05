Raphael Varane's alternative will cost Manchester United even more - Reports

Manchester United have shown interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The English giants will move for Kounde if they fail to land Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, according to Spanish outlet AS (via the Mirror).

Since completing the deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United have turned their attention towards signing a new central defender to partner club captain Harry Maguire.

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane is Manchester United's first choice. However, the Red Devils have had a €50 million bid rejected by Real Madrid, who are holding on to their asking price of around €80 million.

Since the deal doesn't look very straightforward, Manchester United have a 'Plan B' in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. However, according to the aforementioned source, Sevilla would ask for £60 million, which is more than what Manchester United bid for Varane.

The Red Devils will be forced to fork out an astronomical amount in order to land one of their two targets this summer after already spending upwards of £75 million to sign Jadon Sancho from Dortmund.

Manchester United targets Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde are both subject to interest from other European clubs. Varane is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain while Jules Kounde has been a target for Tottenham Hotspur. New Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants a new defender as a potential replacement for Toby Alderweireld.

Manchester United are in for a busy summer transfer window

Manchester United are set to have a squad overhaul this summer as they look to bridge the gap with rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. United have started off their summer shopping by securing the services of long-term target Jadon Sancho.

A new centre-back to partner Harry Maguire is next on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's agenda. The current centre-back duo of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have been error-prone while also being injured most of the time.

Manchester United are also in search of a new central midfielder, with Rennes prodigy Eduardo Camavinga linked with a move to Old Trafford for about £25 million.

🗣️ — @FabrizioRomano on Varane alternatives for Manchester United:



"Let's see what happens with Varane before other names. Jules Kounde is another who was scouted by [Manchester] United. Tottenham are also interested in Kounde." #mujournal



[@Strettycast] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 29, 2021

