Manchester United among 3 Premier League clubs interested in signing 26-year-old who could cost around £45-60 million - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly among three Premier League clubs interested in signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Maddison, 26, has been one of the few positives for the Foxes this season. He has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 25 Premier League appearances, helping Dean Smith's side in their fight against relegation.

According to The Telegraph, Leicester have decided to cash in on Maddison in the summer irrespective of their top-flight fate. Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in snapping up the two-cap England international.

Leicester, who are 18th in the Premier League, have revealed record losses of £92.5 million earlier this year. As a result, they're keen to offload Maddison for a fee between £45-60 million.

Maddison, who is in the final 14 months of his contract, could be a regular starter for Manchester United should he join them this summer. He could displace the ageing Christian Eriksen in central midfield or provide solid competition to Bruno Fernandes in his preferred advanced playmaker role.

The Englishman has scored 54 goals and contributed 39 assists in 198 games across competitions for Leicester. He has won two trophies with them, including their first FA Cup crown in the 2020-21 campaign.

Harry Kane urged to reject Manchester United and join Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been rumoured to depart his club recently, as he's in the final 14 months of his deal. Manchester United have expressed their interest in signing the 29-year-old Englishman this summer.

Speaking to the Mirror, former Spurs star Jermaine Jenas shared his thoughts on Kane's potential future destinations. When asked to name a suitor apart from the Erik ten Hag-coached outfit, Jenas said:

"The other is Newcastle. They've got the financial structure for the foreseeable future, have got stability, will play in the Champions League and grow. But if I'm honest, I don't feel like those two options are enough."

Jenas said that Kane should join Real Madrid if an opportunity arises:

"If Real Madrid came up, he should get himself on a plane as soon as possible because those opportunities just don't come up often. You're talking about the most glamorous football club on the planet where he can go and win stuff and create another legacy at a different place and have a new experience with his family as well."

Kane, a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, has scored 27 goals in 45 games this season. He became the Premier League's joint-second goal-scorer on Sunday (April 30), going level with Wayne Rooney (208). Only Alan Shearer (260) is ahead of the duo.

