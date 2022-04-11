Manchester United and Arsenal eyeing £25 million move for Premier League star: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly set to clash over the potential signing of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The two Premier League giants are currently embroiled in the race for a top-four spot. They could be set to do battle in the transfer market with both sides interested in Tielemans.

According to CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs (via Daily Star), Arsenal had been in pole position to sign the Belgian midfielder. However, Manchester United have now joined them in their pursuit of the 24-year-old's signature.

Tielemans joined Leicester from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2019 for £40.50 and has been a mainstay in Brendan Rodgers' side ever since. He has 24 goals and 22 assists in 147 appearances for the Foxes and has been touted by many as one of the Premier League's best midfielders.

Arsenal and Manchester United need midfield reinforcements

Tielemans time at the King Power may be coming to an end

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements, with potential departures looming and a lack of depth in both squads.

Arsenal want a midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey, with Granit Xhaka not the ball-carrying type of profile that fits alongside the Ghanian. Xhaka's future at the club is also uncertain. A move to Serie A side AS Roma was reported by the Daily Mail back in January.

Other than these two players, Mikel Arteta's choices in midfield are limited. The Gunners did bring in Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht last summer. However, the Belgian has failed to nail down a place in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have long required an overhaul of their midfield. They are targeting a defensive midfielder with West Ham United's Declan Rice being reported as an option.

However, Tielemans would offer the Red Devils another option to that of Fred and Scott McTominay. The duo are likely to be the only central midfielders left at the club, with Paul Pogba expected to depart at the end of the season.

Tielemans' Premier League experience alongside his goalscoring acumen and energy could be hugely beneficial for both sides. The Belgian will prefer playing for a side that is in the UEFA Champions League next season. He spoke to Het Laatste Nieuws about his future saying:

"Of course, I want to play in the Champions League, just like any footballer. Am I ready for a European top club? I’m ready to get the best out of my career. We’ll see what happens next summer or the summer after that."

The 24-year-old has a year left on his deal with Leicester City and it remains to be seen where Tielemans will be playing next season.

