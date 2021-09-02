Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool to battle for Premier League midfielder in January - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma could be hot property in January, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all looking to sign him, according to Metro (via Sports Mole).

The 25-year-old is one of the most highly-rated midfielders in the Premier League and has attracted interest from a host of top sides. Liverpool were one of the sides rumored to be interested in him this summer, but a move never materialized.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool will now have to battle the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal to land Yves Bissouma in January.

Despite interest from big Premier League sides, the Mali midfielder seems happy at Brighton and is not looking to push for a move away from the Amex Stadium. However, the Seagulls might be forced into selling their key player due to the contract situation.

Yves Bissouma currently has two years remaining on his deal, and the only way for Brighton to pocket a large transfer fee is to sell him soon. The midfielder is valued at £40 million.

I'm told there remains long-standing interest in Brighton's Yves Bissouma from several clubs including Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool. Bissouma, who has 2yrs left on his current deal, is happy on the south coast, but one that could be revisited in January. #BHAFC #ARS #MUFC — Aden-Jay Wood (@AJWood16) September 1, 2021

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal all need to bring midfield reinforcements

Despite having contrasting transfer windows, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all need a central midfielder to bolster their squad for this season.

Liverpool are the side that are in need of a new box-to-box midfielder the most after Georginio Wijnaldum decided to leave Anfield to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. The Reds failed to sign any replacements for the 30-year-old Dutchman, making Yves Bissouma an ideal prospect for them.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have had one of their most fruitful transfer windows in years. The Red Devils managed to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo and completed the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

However, Manchester United are still a midfielder short. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not seem keen to deploy Donny van de Beek and has been forced to play the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic as defensive midfielders.

🚨 🇲🇱 Arsenal have a long standing interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. There is a chance this transfer could be revisited in January after the AFCON. #afc [@AJWood16]. — AFC Report (@afcreport14) September 1, 2021

Arsenal have spent the most amount of money in the transfer window amongst the aforementioned clubs. Despite the arrival of Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga, however, the Gunners still haven't addressed all their midfield issues.

Even with two new midfielders in the squad, Arsenal will likely play Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka, who will need replacing sooner rather than later.

