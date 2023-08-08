Manchester United and Arsenal stars identified as top targets by La Liga club – Reports

Real Sociedad have reportedly identified Manchester United's Donny van de Beek and Arsenal's Kieran Tierney as top targets this summer.

Los Txuri-Urdin are currently aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of their UEFA Champions League return in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. They have roped in Andre Silva and Hamari Traore on a season-long loan move and on a free transfer respectively so far this summer.

According to Todofichajes, Real Sociedad are hoping to snap up Van de Beek on a permanent deal in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have earmarked the Dutchman as a potential replacement for David Silva, who recently announced his retirement from football.

Van de Beek, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, could opt to join Real Sociedad to begin a fresh chapter in his injury-stricken career. He featured in just 10 matches across competitions for Manchester United last season, missing a staggering 47 games.

Despite being in advanced negotiations for the Ajax youth product, Real Sociedad could face trouble in meeting Manchester United's £40 million price tag. They are, as a result, also trying to reach an agreement over a loan deal with a buy option in the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, Imanol Alguacil's side are keen to lure Tierney away from Arsenal on a season-long loan switch this summer. They are aiming to make the most of the 26-year-old's situation at the Emirates, where he fell down in the pecking order during the 2022-23 campaign.

Tierney, who still has three years left on his current deal, is deemed as a backup to Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal. He started 15 of his 36 appearances last season, racking up just 1458 minutes of action.

Should Tierney join the La Liga outfit in the near future, he could prove to be a fine signing for them. He would provide brilliant competition to Aihen Munoz at left-back and could also play as a centre-back.

Who all are Manchester United & Arsenal's first-team options in midfield and left-back?

Manchester United are currently in the process of clearing out their deadwood with Donny van de Beek on the top of their outgoing list. They currently have Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Fred and Scott McTominay as their central midfield options.

However, the Red Devils are likely to offload both Fred and McTominay before the end of the summer transfer window. They are also reportedly keen to add Sofyan Amrabat to their star-studded ranks soon.

Arsenal, on the other hand, could opt to let go of Kieran Tierney as they have other left-back choices. They currently have Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nuno Tavares as a couple of natural options. They also have Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu as emergency left-backs.