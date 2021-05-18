Manchester United and Arsenal target £45 million winger - Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. According to a report from Caught Offside, Bayer Leverkusen have set the Frenchman's asking price at £45 million. The 21-year old has been impressive this season and has caught the eye of Premier League clubs.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal need players who can play wide and Moussa Diaby seems to be a perfect fit for both clubs. The French U-21 international has contributed 10 goals and 15 assists for Bayer Leverkusen this season, which is pretty impressive given his age and experience.

However, Diaby's contract at Bayer Leverkusen runs until 2025. Due to having another four years left on his contract, signing him from Leverkusen would be a tall ask.

Arsenal and Manchester United look to add width

Arsenal and Manchester United are both in dire need of an out-and-out winger to strengthen their attack. Arsenal haven't had a good wide player all season. Mikel Arteta was forced to play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the flanks, which is not his natural position. With Willian and Pepe struggling for form, Moussa Diaby could be a major boost for the Gunners.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been chasing Jadon Sancho for two years now. However, this summer, the Red Devils could face competition from Liverpool and other elite clubs for the Englishman. Dortmund, too, would be asking for a fee close to £100 million, which might make it impossible for United to get their man. Under the circumstances, Moussa Diaby could be a cheaper alternative to Sancho, but could prove to be tremendously effective.

Manchester United face a problem very similar to Arsenal. Due to a lack of wide players, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to play either Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood on the wings. Diaby could occupy either wing at United, thus allowing Rashford and Greenwood to play in their natural roles.

Moussa Diaby could be a real asset to either Manchester United or Arsenal. The 21-year old is capable of even playing as a makeshift full-back.

Having great pace along with the ability to put in a dangerous cross into the box, Moussa Diaby can be lethal in a team which possesses a natural poacher like Manchester United's Edinson Cavani or Arsenal's Aubameyang.

