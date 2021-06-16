Manchester United and Arsenal targeting Italy's Euro 2020 hero - Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal have made significant enquiries for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, according to British outlet Sports Witness.

Berardi is Italy's new found hero following the Azzurri's 3-0 win against Turkey at Euro 2020. The 26-year-old winner's cross was turned in by Turkish defender Merih Demiral to open the scoring in Rome following which Italy romped to a comfortable victory.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been impressed by Berardi's performances and are looking to bring him in this summer. However, based on the aforementioned source, the Italian international will cost the Premier League duo upwards of €50 million.

Like all international tournaments, Euro 2020 has unearthed yet another talented young player in Berardi who multiple European clubs will want to sign. So far, it has been suggested that Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United have shown interest in signing the 26-year-old winger.

Domenico Berardi | “Call him Mister €50m” – Arsenal and Man United make ‘most significant enquiries’ for recent Euros starhttps://t.co/SrWlq4JeJF #mufc #afc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) June 14, 2021

Arsenal and Manchester United need to bolster their right wing options

It is understood that Arsenal and Manchester United are the clubs who are most interested in signing Domenico Berardi as both sides need fresh attacking wingers in their squad.

Arsenal signed Willian on a free transfer last season, but the Brazilian endured a terrible maiden campaign at the Emirates Stadium. As a result, Mikel Arteta has been forced to play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out wide, thus reducing the Arsenal captain's impact on matches. However, Arsenal also have the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli who are well accustomed to playing out on the flanks.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been chasing a right winger for more than two seasons now. However, with the Red Devils already in advanced negotiations for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, Berardi could just be a backup option in case the Sancho deal fails to go through.

Berardi's cross resulted in a Merih Demiral own-goal. (Photo by Andrew Medichini - Pool/Getty Images)

Sassuolo will be ready to sell their academy graduate, but have set a substantial transfer fee for the 26-year-old.

Berardi scored 17 Serie A goals for Sassuolo last season. With Euro 2020 just in its opening phase, Sassuolo can expect more interest from other European clubs as well if their star winger continues to perform at a high level.

🥉| Domenico Berardi's performances, have brought in a lot of interest from the Premier League, where Manchester United and Arsenal are keen. #MUFC



(Gazzeta dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/nMoRnJMutE — United Magazine (@utdMagazine) June 14, 2021

