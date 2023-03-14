Manchester United and Arsenal want to sign 23-year-old star in the summer transfer window - Reports

According to Team Talk, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing 23-year-old LOSC Lille forward Jonathan David in the summer. David is Ligue 1's joint top-scorer with Kylian Mbappe, having scored 19 goals in the league so far this term.

David has scored 21 goals and has provided four assists in 29 matches across competitions so far this season. His rich vein of form has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe.

Manchester United look set to explore the market in the summer for a new striker. While Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are the Red Devils' reported top targets, David is also considered an option.

Apart from United, Arsenal are also looking to strengthen their attack in January. Mikel Arteta wants to build a team to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

While they already have Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, more firepower would be welcome. The Gunners reportedly want to sell Eddie Nketiah and Florian Balogun in the summer to raise funds. Along with David, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is also on the north London club's radar.

David is currently contracted to Lille until 2025. Given his current form, the Canadian could cost any potential suitor a fortune.

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko reacted to the win against Fulham

Arsenal smashed Fulham by a scoreline of 3-0 in their latest Premier League game at Craven Cottage. The Gunners were almost flawless during the performance.

Speaking after the fantastic win, Oleksandr Zinchenko said (via the Gunners' official website):

“Fulham are a very good team, They’ve played well this season, especially at home. We knew that they are so dangerous so we obviously prepared quite well."

He added:

“I think our first-half performance was quite good - we controlled almost everything on and off the ball. It’s a very important three points, a clean sheet. A perfect day for Gooners. Let’s keep going.”

Since joining the Gunners from Manchester City in the summer, Zinchenko has been spectacular. He has established himself as the team's first-choice left-back. The Ukrainian has made 25 appearances for the north Londoners so far, bagging one goal and providing two assists.

